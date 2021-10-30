Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,607 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Whirlpool worth $11,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 20.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,378,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR opened at $210.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.71. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $171.33 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.23.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

