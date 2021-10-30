Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.250-$26.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $26.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.99 billion-$21.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.48 billion.

WHR stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.83. The company had a trading volume of 728,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,923. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $171.33 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 26.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Whirlpool from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $227.23.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Whirlpool stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Whirlpool worth $90,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

