Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires 32,100 Shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:NSTC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:NSTC) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSTC stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.73. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

