Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 1.00% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,710,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,593,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $6,041,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $4,838,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $4,837,000.

NASDAQ:HYAC opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

