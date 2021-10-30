Whitebox Advisors LLC Has $874,000 Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Whitebox Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,027 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,686,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051,501 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,799,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,544,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,833,000 after acquiring an additional 750,910 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,016,000 after acquiring an additional 665,662 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,274,000 after acquiring an additional 633,354 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OI opened at $13.05 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities started coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

