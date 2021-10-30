Whitebox Advisors LLC Takes $966,000 Position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.83% of JOFF Fintech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $16,626,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $9,453,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,424,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $8,656,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $3,381,000.

Get JOFF Fintech Acquisition alerts:

JOFF stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.71.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF).

Receive News & Ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.