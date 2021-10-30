Whitebox Advisors LLC Takes Position in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAMMU opened at $10.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19. Aries I Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $11.13.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

