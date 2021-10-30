Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Given New C$10.75 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.25 to C$109.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.97.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $6.01 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.2183 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

