Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wickes Group (LON:WIX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WIX. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Wickes Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 346.60 ($4.53).

LON:WIX opened at GBX 214.40 ($2.80) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 236.54. The stock has a market cap of £556.66 million and a P/E ratio of 10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05. Wickes Group has a 1-year low of GBX 206.80 ($2.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 288.40 ($3.77).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Wickes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

