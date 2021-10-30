Widercoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $17,957.00 (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 30th. Widercoin has a market capitalization of $121,594.38 and $17,957.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Widercoin has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Widercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00069080 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00069904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00095961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,465.09 or 0.99735619 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,255.71 or 0.06905482 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00024050 BTC.

About Widercoin

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

