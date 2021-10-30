William Blair Lowers Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) to Market Perform

William Blair cut shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair currently has $85.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $95.00.

Separately, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.20.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $89.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.53. Science Applications International has a one year low of $74.18 and a one year high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 3,600.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

