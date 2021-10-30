Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $242.28 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

WLTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $170,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

