Wingstop’s (WING) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $168.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen raised their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.61.

WING opened at $172.47 on Friday. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.55 and a 200-day moving average of $159.57.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $145,637.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Barclays PLC increased its position in Wingstop by 8.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 125.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Wingstop by 1,351.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 29,257 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 21.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,285,000 after purchasing an additional 48,230 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 13.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

