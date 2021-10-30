Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives $85.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.33.

WGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WGO traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.69. The company had a trading volume of 587,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,376. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.71 and its 200 day moving average is $72.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.99. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

