Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

WTKWY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC cut Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $105.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $77.49 and a twelve month high of $116.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.18 and its 200 day moving average is $103.48.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Wolters Kluwer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.