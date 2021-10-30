Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Up 151.7% in October

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 151.7% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WTKWY stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $77.49 and a 52 week high of $116.34.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Wolters Kluwer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Friday, October 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.