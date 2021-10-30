Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worley Limited delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers consulting and advisory services. The company cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mining, mineral, metals, chemicals, power and infrastructure sectors. Worley Limited, formerly known as WorleyParsons Limited, is based in North Sydney, Australia. “

WYGPY opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.50. Worley has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $10.08.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Worley’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

Worley Company Profile

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

