WPP (NYSE:WPP) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WPP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.
WPP stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.80. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 13.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 18.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,379,000 after purchasing an additional 73,494 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 3.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
About WPP
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
