WPP (NYSE:WPP) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WPP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.80. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.8714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 13.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 18.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,379,000 after purchasing an additional 73,494 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 3.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.