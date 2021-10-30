WPP (NYSE:WPP) Shares Gap Up to $66.21

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.21, but opened at $70.88. WPP shares last traded at $71.31, with a volume of 478 shares traded.

WPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Get WPP alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.8714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. WPP’s payout ratio is currently 44.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,470,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of WPP by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,269,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,071,000 after acquiring an additional 144,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WPP by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,379,000 after acquiring an additional 73,494 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,190,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of WPP by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after acquiring an additional 55,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile (NYSE:WPP)

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.