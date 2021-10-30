Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,947.00

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $13,947.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $595.76 or 0.00960809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00070185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00071564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00095579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,201.25 or 1.00315286 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,333.12 or 0.06988249 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00021328 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

