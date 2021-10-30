Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) PT Raised to $91.00 at Truist Securities

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price objective lifted by Truist Securities from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WH. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Shares of WH stock opened at $84.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.72. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $86.12.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,063,000 after acquiring an additional 247,403 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,410,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,464,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,155,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,131,000 after acquiring an additional 193,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,012,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,905 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

