XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, boosted their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.92.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $46.63 on Thursday. XPeng has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 8.67.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $582.55 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in XPeng in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in XPeng by 420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in XPeng by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in XPeng by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

