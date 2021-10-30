Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in October

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

YKLTY stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $30.30.

Yakult Honsha Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage products, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Beverages in Japan, the Americas, Asia and Oceania, and Europe; Pharmaceuticals, and Others. The Food and Beverages segment produces and merchandises milk drinks, noodles, juices, and soft drinks.

