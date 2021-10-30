Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Yamana Gold has increased its dividend by 259.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Yamana Gold has a payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Yamana Gold to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

AUY opened at $3.95 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank of Canada raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

