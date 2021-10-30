Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of YRI opened at C$4.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.88.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$537.42 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YRI. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday. CSFB set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.09.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

