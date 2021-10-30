Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Short Interest Up 119.6% in October

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,750,000 shares, a growth of 119.6% from the September 30th total of 10,360,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

YSG traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $2.80. 5,162,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,635. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76. Yatsen has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yatsen will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Yatsen by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Yatsen by 422.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Yatsen by 2,735.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Yatsen in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Yatsen by 97.4% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. 29.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YSG shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.04.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

