YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,139 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in YETI were worth $14,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,711,000 after purchasing an additional 181,660 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after acquiring an additional 292,612 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,039,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,030,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,628,000 after acquiring an additional 133,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,109,000 after acquiring an additional 373,866 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YETI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on YETI in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.26.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $305,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,908.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,926 shares of company stock worth $5,265,226 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $98.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.65.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

