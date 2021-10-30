Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Market Cap Tops $4.59 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000746 BTC on exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $903,065.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00069783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00070548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00095351 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,499.32 or 1.00224786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,261.30 or 0.06944590 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00023436 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

