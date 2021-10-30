Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Global Net Lease posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GNL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of GNL traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.02. 815,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,093. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $20.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 17.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 373.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

