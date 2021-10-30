Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will report $113.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises posted sales of $94.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year sales of $455.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $455.10 million to $456.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $499.65 million, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $514.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magic Software Enterprises.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $119.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of MGIC opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.234 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 346,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,679 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 211,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $3,100,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $2,204,000. 18.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.