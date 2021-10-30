Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.50 Million

Analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) will report sales of $37.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the highest is $65.00 million. Mirati Therapeutics posted sales of $11.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 228.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full year sales of $31.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $65.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $82.56 million, with estimates ranging from $4.41 million to $166.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.77.

NASDAQ:MRTX traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.02. The stock had a trading volume of 202,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,974. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $131.46 and a 1-year high of $249.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

