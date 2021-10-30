Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.04. Oceaneering International posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

OII traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. 1,257,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

