Zacks: Analysts Expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.58 Million

Brokerages expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to announce sales of $18.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.00 million. ADMA Biologics posted sales of $10.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year sales of $74.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.00 million to $76.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $116.13 million, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $124.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ADMA Biologics.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADMA. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 879,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $1,186,774.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 and have sold 2,341,949 shares worth $3,015,016. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

ADMA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.29. 3,143,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,042. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.