Zacks: Analysts Expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to Post $11.95 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to report earnings per share of $11.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $12.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.87. Credit Acceptance reported earnings per share of $13.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year earnings of $52.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $51.87 to $52.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $40.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.21 to $44.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Credit Acceptance.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. The business had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.57 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

CACC stock traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $598.21. The company had a trading volume of 94,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 34.07 and a quick ratio of 34.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $607.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $504.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $266.74 and a 52 week high of $671.12.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $4,095,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,651 shares of company stock worth $42,567,646. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,952,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Acceptance (CACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.