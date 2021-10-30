Zacks: Analysts Expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $523.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to announce $523.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $520.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $529.00 million. Fabrinet posted sales of $436.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $600,145.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,693,376. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,478,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Fabrinet by 49.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 566,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,181,000 after acquiring an additional 187,016 shares during the period. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,010,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 18.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after acquiring an additional 129,374 shares during the period. Finally, Cartica Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,870,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FN stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $96.00. 187,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $59.45 and a 12 month high of $109.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.84 and a 200 day moving average of $94.49.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

