Zacks: Analysts Expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to Announce $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

SFBS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.31. 126,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.66. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $35.70 and a 1 year high of $81.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

