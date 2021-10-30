Zacks: Analysts Expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to post $77.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.80 million and the lowest is $77.00 million. Target Hospitality reported sales of $48.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year sales of $274.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $273.90 million to $275.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $309.70 million, with estimates ranging from $304.00 million to $315.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $74.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.03 million.

TH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.15.

NASDAQ TH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.14. 30,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $421.57 million, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $4.70.

In other news, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,759.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky purchased 97,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $329,314.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

