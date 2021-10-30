Zacks: Analysts Expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to Post $1.07 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.10. Zumiez posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $104,261.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,564 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 38.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 43,253 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 3.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,612 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $40.70. 198,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,333. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.26.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

