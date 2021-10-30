Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Million

Analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will report $1.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the lowest is $720,000.00. Arcimoto reported sales of $680,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year sales of $6.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 million to $9.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $30.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 698.71% and a negative return on equity of 42.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Arcimoto in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of FUV stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.72 million, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 2.47. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the second quarter worth $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the second quarter worth $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the second quarter worth $72,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Arcimoto by 581.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

