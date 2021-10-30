Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) to announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.07. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.15 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.75) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.51.

EXK stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,155,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.82 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 179,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,873 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. 26.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

