Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Post Earnings of $2.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.82 and the lowest is $2.52. M.D.C. reported earnings of $2.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year earnings of $8.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.62 to $10.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $487,693.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,524.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681 in the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,857,000 after buying an additional 147,232 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 48.6% during the second quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 73,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,475,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,668,000 after purchasing an additional 59,824 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the second quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 42.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDC opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.45. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

