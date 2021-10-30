Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Mercury Systems posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $250.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRCY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.54. The stock had a trading volume of 366,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,883. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.97. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at $68,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

