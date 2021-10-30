Zacks: Brokerages Expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.46 Million

Brokerages forecast that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) will announce $160.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.00 million and the highest is $161.93 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $627.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $622.30 million to $633.17 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $667.50 million, with estimates ranging from $654.50 million to $680.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ATI Physical Therapy.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.62 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATIP shares. Benchmark cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barrington Research cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATIP stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.87. 2,022,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,892. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.86.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.