Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.24. Dana posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Dana had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dana from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

DAN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.19. 1,673,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,416. Dana has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Dana’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Dana by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Dana by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 793,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,646,000 after purchasing an additional 288,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

