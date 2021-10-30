Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to report $190,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $280,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $240,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $950,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $1.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $135.15 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $655.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,171,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,452,000 after purchasing an additional 656,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,569,000 after purchasing an additional 651,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 302,619 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,156,000 after acquiring an additional 385,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,437,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

