Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to post $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. Kemper reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year sales of $5.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $6.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

KMPR stock traded down $7.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.48. 1,155,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,530. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.86. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,504.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 26,750 shares of company stock worth $1,656,095 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kemper by 1.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,960,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,187,000 after purchasing an additional 102,888 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 71.3% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,863,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kemper by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,377,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,710,000 after purchasing an additional 194,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kemper by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,994,000 after purchasing an additional 188,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kemper by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

