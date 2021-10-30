Zacks: Brokerages Expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $151.32 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will announce sales of $151.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.87 million. Orion Group reported sales of $170.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year sales of $583.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $538.92 million to $604.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $645.98 million, with estimates ranging from $541.00 million to $695.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Orion Group.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). Orion Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. B. Riley lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.