Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will report sales of $10.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.90 million. Sorrento Therapeutics reported sales of $11.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $40.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 million to $67.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $267.80 million to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 626.43% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. The company had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,665,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,280,634. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

In related news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $339,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 836.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

