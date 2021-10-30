Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.94 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to announce $3.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.94 billion and the highest is $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon reported sales of $3.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year sales of $15.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.84 billion to $15.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.03 billion to $16.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

BK stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,660,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,076. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average of $52.04. The Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $33.64 and a one year high of $60.52. The stock has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

