Zacks: Brokerages Expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). VistaGen Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,561.84% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTGN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,786 shares in the company, valued at $227,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEA Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.2% during the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 16,302,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after buying an additional 6,942,596 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 63.9% during the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,295,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after buying an additional 4,795,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 339.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,650,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,697,000 after buying an additional 8,996,421 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,865,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,882,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VTGN remained flat at $$2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday. 777,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,152. VistaGen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $441.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.92.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

